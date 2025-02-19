Space Stocks Worth Watching – February 16th

Alphabet, Airbnb, Lockheed Martin, Berkshire Hathaway, and Honeywell International are the five Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks refer to publicly-traded companies that are involved in the space industry, including aerospace manufacturers, satellite operators, space tourism companies, and technology providers for space exploration. Investors can buy and sell shares of these companies on stock exchanges, aiming to profit from the growth and advancements in the space sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,399,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,597,338. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.85 and a 200-day moving average of $175.17. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $130.66 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Airbnb (ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Airbnb stock traded up $20.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.42. The stock had a trading volume of 21,638,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,778,745. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.11. The company has a market capitalization of $102.34 billion, a PE ratio of 56.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $110.38 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $11.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $423.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,251,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,672. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $477.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $532.83. The company has a market capitalization of $99.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $418.58 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $479.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,823,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,708. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $461.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $395.66 and a 52-week high of $491.67.

Honeywell International (HON)

Honeywell International Inc. engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

HON traded down $2.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.75. 5,348,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,948,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.31. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $189.75 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.13. The company has a market cap of $131.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05.

