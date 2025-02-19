Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 229.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,288 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Rockwell Automation worth $29,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 455.6% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $301.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.35. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $242.81 and a 1 year high of $308.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 30.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total transaction of $82,620.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,111.83. This trade represents a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 26,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.63, for a total transaction of $7,973,421.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,327,482.45. The trade was a 25.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,240 shares of company stock worth $10,800,555 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

