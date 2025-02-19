Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 59.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 22,192 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $42,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $680.00 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $642.00 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market cap of $74.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $704.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $891.91.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.86 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,250.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $795.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

