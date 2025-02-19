Truist Financial Corp Has $24.64 Million Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,514,666 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 105,610 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.10% of Huntington Bancshares worth $24,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 10.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,474,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,179,319,000 after buying an additional 7,439,909 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,719,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,672,000 after buying an additional 3,410,597 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,318,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,682,000 after buying an additional 2,363,988 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,708,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $921,778,000 after buying an additional 1,522,767 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 37.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,402,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,721,000 after buying an additional 1,199,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $18.44. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.41%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

