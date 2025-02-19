Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Purchased by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,838 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Trex worth $7,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TREX. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 1,212.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TREX. StockNews.com cut Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Trex from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Trex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Trex from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Trex from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.81.

Trex stock opened at $66.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.22 and a 200-day moving average of $68.94. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.68 and a 52 week high of $101.91.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

