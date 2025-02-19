IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 59.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 242,657 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.09% of IQVIA worth $33,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $200.58 per share, for a total transaction of $255,739.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,739.50. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Down 0.1 %

IQV stock opened at $193.27 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.62 and a 12 month high of $261.73. The firm has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price (up from $261.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.22.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

