Truist Financial Corp Purchases 60 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.32% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $35,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 74,390.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 152,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,021,000 after purchasing an additional 152,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,959,000 after purchasing an additional 26,752 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,868,000 after purchasing an additional 17,408 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,113,000 after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
COKE opened at $1,398.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,309.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,286.65. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $800.76 and a twelve month high of $1,460.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.89.
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
