Truist Financial Corp Has $37.10 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Travelers Companies worth $37,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,566,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,644,532,000 after acquiring an additional 120,228 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,048,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,289,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,909 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,076,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,187,865,000 after acquiring an additional 114,714 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,496,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,396,000 after buying an additional 10,285 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,085,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,169,000 after buying an additional 41,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total transaction of $990,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,301,683.20. The trade was a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TRV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. HSBC raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.47.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $237.82 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.21 and a one year high of $269.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

