CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 392,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.12% of CAE worth $9,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CAE by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of CAE by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in CAE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 231,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in CAE by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 95,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

CAE Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.91. CAE Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $27.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CAE from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CAE from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. TD Securities downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

CAE Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

