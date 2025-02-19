Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB) Shares Purchased by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 553.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,735 shares during the period. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Northcape Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF worth $5,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 462.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS JBBB opened at $49.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.10.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2709 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

