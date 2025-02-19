Plan Group Financial LLC Increases Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Plan Group Financial LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAIFree Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up 4.3% of Plan Group Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Plan Group Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $8,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,648,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,137,000 after buying an additional 343,875 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,120,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,110,000 after acquiring an additional 694,749 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,981,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,067,000 after acquiring an additional 213,511 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,427,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,136,000 after acquiring an additional 111,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,557,000 after purchasing an additional 97,356 shares during the period.

DFAI stock opened at $31.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.40. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $28.13 and a 1 year high of $32.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

