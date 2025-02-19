Allied Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,769 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Eagle Bancorp Montana worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 11,490 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 62,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 520,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Bancorp Montana

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,358.63. This represents a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $84,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,510.86. The trade was a 7.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Up 3.6 %

EBMT opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.68.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 8.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.1425 dividend. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.97%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.