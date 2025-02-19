Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Position Raised by Plan Group Financial LLC

Plan Group Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,843,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,812,000 after buying an additional 117,461 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 501.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,326,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607,802 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,950,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,486,000 after acquiring an additional 79,322 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,955,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,999,000 after acquiring an additional 288,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 15,301.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,850,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,278 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.95.

DLR opened at $165.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.07, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.56 and its 200-day moving average is $169.26. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

