Klingman & Associates LLC Sells 1,156 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Klingman & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises about 1.6% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.85% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $26,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDYG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6,605.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 992,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,122,000 after purchasing an additional 978,136 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 146.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,197,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,079,000 after purchasing an additional 711,253 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 165.6% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 488,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,833,000 after purchasing an additional 304,355 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8,673.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 211,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,537,000 after purchasing an additional 208,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 30.8% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 825,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,419,000 after purchasing an additional 194,413 shares during the last quarter.

MDYG stock opened at $89.98 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $78.60 and a 52 week high of $95.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

