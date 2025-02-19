The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 648,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,702 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.16% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $125,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 18,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 29,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 130,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,116,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNC. Barclays lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PNC opened at $196.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.69 and a 1-year high of $216.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total transaction of $268,284.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,765 shares in the company, valued at $115,298,577.65. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,662 shares of company stock worth $2,730,549. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

