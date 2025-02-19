Perimeter Solutions (PRM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share and revenue of $77.01 million for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Perimeter Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PRM opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.47. Perimeter Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $14.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perimeter Solutions

In related news, Director Tracy Britt Cool sold 50,000 shares of Perimeter Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $640,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,881.69. The trade was a 22.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

