58,845 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Purchased by Bank of Jackson Hole Trust

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 58,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,000. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.0% of Bank of Jackson Hole Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 587.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $55.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.41. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

