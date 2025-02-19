Klingman & Associates LLC Sells 2,056 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Klingman & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,159,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,841,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,615,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,114 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,713,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,709,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,659,000 after purchasing an additional 948,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEHC opened at $92.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.51 and a 52-week high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. This is a boost from GE HealthCare Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.23%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.