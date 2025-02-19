Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,181 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 56.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 246.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 12,330 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 73.5% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA URTH opened at $164.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52 week low of $136.83 and a 52 week high of $164.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.37.

iShares MSCI World ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

