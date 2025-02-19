Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Middleby by 306.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Middleby by 820.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middleby Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $171.62 on Wednesday. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $118.41 and a 52-week high of $177.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MIDD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down from $170.00) on shares of Middleby in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Middleby from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Middleby from $157.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Middleby from $155.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.83.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

