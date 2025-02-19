Sanctuary Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $8,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 102,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,783,000 after buying an additional 29,582 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,500 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,373.85, for a total value of $8,308,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,760,920.75. The trade was a 7.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 520 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.57, for a total transaction of $1,119,336.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $520,921.94. The trade was a 68.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,670 shares of company stock valued at $35,253,683. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,791.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,946.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,974.84. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $1,105.65 and a 1 year high of $2,402.51. The company has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 82.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 23.91 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FICO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,078.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.