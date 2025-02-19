Sanctuary Advisors LLC Trims Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of BWX Technologies worth $9,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 76.2% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 93.6% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BWXT opened at $106.60 on Wednesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.70 and a 12 month high of $136.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.89.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BWXT. StockNews.com lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

