iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL) Shares Bought by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,343 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned about 12.84% of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF worth $10,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 78.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $620,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $774,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,140,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,511,000 after purchasing an additional 120,001 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:SVAL opened at $33.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.82.

The iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (SVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Focused Value Select index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected by multiple factors. SVAL was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

