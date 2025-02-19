Short Interest in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Declines By 6.4%

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,600 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the January 15th total of 204,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

GIC opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $931.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.01. Global Industrial has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $46.97.

In other Global Industrial news, Vice Chairman Bruce Leeds sold 5,840 shares of Global Industrial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $165,155.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,529. The trade was a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,534,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,085,000 after buying an additional 325,555 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 559.7% in the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 494,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,262,000 after buying an additional 419,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after buying an additional 126,431 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,912,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,727,000 after buying an additional 8,136 shares during the last quarter. 31.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

