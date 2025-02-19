Short Interest in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Declines By 6.4%

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,600 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the January 15th total of 204,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Global Industrial Price Performance
GIC opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $931.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.01. Global Industrial has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $46.97.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Global Industrial news, Vice Chairman Bruce Leeds sold 5,840 shares of Global Industrial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $165,155.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,529. The trade was a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 65.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Industrial
Global Industrial Company Profile
Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Global Industrial
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.