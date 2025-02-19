Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Short Interest Down 7.3% in January

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,310,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the January 15th total of 10,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastly

In other news, CTO Artur Bergman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $105,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 3,364,136 shares in the company, valued at $35,592,558.88. The trade was a 0.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 12,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $98,763.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,588,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,901,137.20. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,312 shares of company stock worth $1,770,133. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Fastly alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fastly

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fastly by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Fastly by 15.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Fastly by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Fastly by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Stock Up 1.5 %

Fastly stock opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. Fastly has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $15.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $8.12.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.22). Fastly had a negative net margin of 27.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastly will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSLY. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Fastly from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Fastly from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fastly from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fastly

About Fastly

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.