Vawter Financial Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Vawter Financial Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 5.8% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSV opened at $77.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.32 and its 200-day moving average is $77.75. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.72 and a 12-month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2474 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.