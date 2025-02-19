Vawter Financial Ltd. Sells 335 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Vawter Financial Ltd. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,765,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,080,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,345,000 after purchasing an additional 30,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $168.17 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $145.71 and a 12 month high of $183.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.34. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

