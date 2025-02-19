Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by Vawter Financial Ltd.

Vawter Financial Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,980 shares during the period. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SCHV opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.65. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.84 and a 12-month high of $28.19.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

