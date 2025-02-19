Zuora (ZUO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $117.31 million for the quarter.

Zuora Price Performance

NYSE:ZUO opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.67. Zuora has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zuora news, insider Peter Hirsch sold 19,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $194,105.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,146 shares in the company, valued at $240,735.62. This trade represents a 44.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 48,569 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $482,290.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,019.68. This trade represents a 30.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,908 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

