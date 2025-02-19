Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) Trading Down 6.5% – Here’s What Happened

Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.98. 2,708,117 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 6,886,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Castellum Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $68.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of -12.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Castellum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,456,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Castellum by 2,180.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 449,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 429,310 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Castellum by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 99,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Castellum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Castellum Company Profile

Castellum, Inc provides services in the areas of cybersecurity, information technology, electronic and information warfare, and information operations. Its services include intelligence analysis, software development, software engineering, program management, strategic and mission planning, information assurance, cybersecurity and policy support, data analytics, and model based systems engineering services.

