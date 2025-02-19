Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG) Stock Price Down 14.4% – What’s Next?

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 14.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.22. 140,612 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 247,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Golden Heaven Group Trading Down 14.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 10.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Golden Heaven Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.41% of Golden Heaven Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Heaven Group

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the management and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities in China. Its parks offer a range of recreational experiences, including thrilling and family-friendly rides, water attractions, gourmet festivals, circus performances, and high-tech facilities.

