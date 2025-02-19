Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.16 and last traded at $9.20. Approximately 579 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

Global X Solar ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 million, a PE ratio of -41.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Global X Solar ETF alerts:

Global X Solar ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.0336 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Global X Solar ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Solar ETF

About Global X Solar ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Solar ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Global X Solar ETF ( NASDAQ:RAYS Free Report ) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.46% of Global X Solar ETF worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Solar ETF (RAYS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Solar index, a market-cap-weighted index of global solar energy companies selected based on their revenue generated from solar-related business, and ESG criteria. RAYS was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.