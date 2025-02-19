Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.16 and last traded at $9.20. Approximately 579 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.
Global X Solar ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 million, a PE ratio of -41.77 and a beta of 1.08.
Global X Solar ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.0336 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Global X Solar ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.24%.
About Global X Solar ETF
The Global X Solar ETF (RAYS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Solar index, a market-cap-weighted index of global solar energy companies selected based on their revenue generated from solar-related business, and ESG criteria. RAYS was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.
