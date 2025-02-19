Carmell (NASDAQ:CTCX) Trading Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 385,836 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 10,981,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Carmell Stock Down 0.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Carmell stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 187,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.90% of Carmell as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carmell

Carmell Corporation operates as a bio-aesthetics company. The company utilizes Carmell Secretome to support skin and hair health. Its Carmell Secretome consists of growth factors and proteins extracted from allogeneic human platelets sourced from tissue banks. The company also developed a microemulsion formulation that enables delivery of lipophilic and hydrophilic ingredients without relying on the Foul Fourteen, 14 potentially harmful excipients that are commonly used by other companies to impart texture, stability, and other desirable physicochemical attributes to cosmetic products.

