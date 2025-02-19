Volato Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SOAR) Trading Down 36.1% – What’s Next?

Volato Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SOAR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 36.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.08 and last traded at $0.12. 4,988,101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 1,845,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Volato Group Stock Performance

Get Volato Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Volato Group

In other news, insider Nicholas James Cooper sold 459,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total value of $119,341.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,353,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,925.60. This represents a 12.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Volato Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Volato Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Volato Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SOAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 105,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Volato Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Volato Group

Volato Group, Inc operates as a private aviation company. It offers fractional ownership, aircraft management, jet cards, deposit, and charter programs. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 24 HondaJets and a managed fleet of 6 aircraft. Volato Group, Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Chamblee, Georgia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Volato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.