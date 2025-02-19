iCoreConnect (NASDAQ:ICCT) Trading 2.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.12. 17,636 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 418,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

iCoreConnect Trading Up 2.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert P. Mcdermott bought 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $42,620.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 61,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,378.40. This trade represents a 23.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iCoreConnect

About iCoreConnect

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iCoreConnect stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in iCoreConnect Inc. ( NASDAQ:ICCT Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.04% of iCoreConnect at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

iCoreConnect Inc, a cloud-based software and technology company, provides Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) in the United States. The company’s products include iCoreRx, a HIPAA compliant electronic prescription software; iCorePDMP, a solution that checks the patient’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) history before prescribing controlled substances; iCoreVerify and iCoreVerify+, a HIPAA compliant SaaS solution that automatically retrieves a patients insurance eligibility breakdown to verify their benefits in advance of their appointment and on-demand; iCoreHuddle and iCoreHuddle+, a tool to instantly reveal the revenue potential of each patient; and iCoreCodeGenius, a medical coding reference SaaS solution.

