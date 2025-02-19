Bitwise Ethereum Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AETH) Shares Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Bitwise Ethereum Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AETH – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.76 and last traded at $32.78. Approximately 2,837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 3,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.80.

Bitwise Ethereum Strategy ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bitwise Ethereum Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Bitwise Ethereum Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AETH – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 7.99% of Bitwise Ethereum Strategy ETF worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Bitwise Ethereum Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Bitwise Ethereum Strategy ETF (AETH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is an actively managed fund that that seeks capital appreciation by providing Ethereum-linked exposure. The fund exclusively invests in ether futures contracts AETH was launched on Sep 29, 2023 and is issued by Bitwise.

