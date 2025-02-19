Csenge Advisory Group Raises Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 983 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EME. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 1,627.8% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 44,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,171,000 after acquiring an additional 41,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,961,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $433.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.97. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $248.31 and a 12 month high of $545.29.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EME. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on EME

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.