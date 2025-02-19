Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 10.1% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Corning by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 14,376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 7.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 40,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Corning by 4.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $241,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,213. This represents a 42.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $1,557,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,852.48. This trade represents a 16.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,436 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Up 0.5 %

GLW opened at $52.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.39. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $55.33. The company has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 91.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 193.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Corning from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Corning from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

