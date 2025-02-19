Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,058 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 645 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,000.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,075.00 target price (up previously from $980.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,005.00 to $1,095.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.93.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $1,056.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $971.17 and a 200 day moving average of $925.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $697.27 and a 52 week high of $1,078.23. The company has a market cap of $468.77 billion, a PE ratio of 62.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.25%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

