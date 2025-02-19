GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Position Reduced by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 10.0% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 727,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,459,000 after purchasing an additional 66,455 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the third quarter worth about $1,101,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 127.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1,126.0% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on GE Vernova from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Marathon Capitl raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $385.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $301.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $453.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.13.

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $372.59 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $447.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.70 billion and a PE ratio of 67.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $362.38 and its 200-day moving average is $295.72.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

GE Vernova announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

