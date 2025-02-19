Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Short Interest Down 6.9% in January

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the January 15th total of 17,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Kanzhun from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kanzhun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kanzhun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Kanzhun Trading Down 5.1 %

BZ stock opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average of $14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 0.49. Kanzhun has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $22.74.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Kanzhun had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kanzhun will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kanzhun

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 403.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kanzhun by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Kanzhun in the third quarter valued at $61,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kanzhun during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kanzhun during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

