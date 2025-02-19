New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,100 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 477,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of Intuitive Surgical worth $249,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.
Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $601.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $561.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $522.27. The company has a market capitalization of $214.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $364.17 and a 52-week high of $616.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,955,015. This represents a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total transaction of $202,664.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,734. This trade represents a 6.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,582 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
About Intuitive Surgical
Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Intuitive Surgical
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.