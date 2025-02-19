New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,100 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 477,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of Intuitive Surgical worth $249,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $601.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $561.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $522.27. The company has a market capitalization of $214.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $364.17 and a 52-week high of $616.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $522.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,955,015. This represents a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total transaction of $202,664.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,734. This trade represents a 6.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,582 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

