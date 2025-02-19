Treasure Coast Financial Planning Purchases 2,577 Shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE)

Treasure Coast Financial Planning raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF comprises 1.2% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Treasure Coast Financial Planning owned approximately 0.30% of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $437,000.

Get BNY Mellon International Equity ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BKIE opened at $78.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.48 and its 200 day moving average is $75.62. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.75 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.