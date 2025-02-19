Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16,198.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,382,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,191 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,732.2% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,308,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,614 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,196,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,222 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,284.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 677,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,782,000 after acquiring an additional 629,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Constellation Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,169,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCIT opened at $80.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.72. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.80 and a 12-month high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

