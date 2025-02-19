Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPAB. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 17,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 21,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 75.3% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPAB opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.50. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.49 and a 1-year high of $26.34.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

