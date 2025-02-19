Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUB. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1,955.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $105.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.69. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $103.53 and a 52-week high of $106.30.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

