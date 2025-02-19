9,225 Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Acquired by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,806,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Vistra by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 160,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Vistra by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Vistra by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Vistra by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 52,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Vistra in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $171.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 207,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $33,413,514.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 318,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,352,424.58. The trade was a 39.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott B. Helm sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total transaction of $2,795,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 343,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,990,029.50. This trade represents a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 342,100 shares of company stock valued at $55,087,314 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistra Stock Up 0.9 %

Vistra Stock Up 0.9 %

VST stock opened at $169.21 on Wednesday. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $199.84. The firm has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $159.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Vistra announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

