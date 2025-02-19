Sweetgreen (SG) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Sweetgreen to post earnings of ($0.21) per share and revenue of $162.77 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Sweetgreen Stock Down 9.3 %
SG opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. Sweetgreen has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $45.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day moving average of $34.49.
In other Sweetgreen news, insider Nicolas Jammet sold 14,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $654,795.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,930,233 shares in the company, valued at $86,860,485. This trade represents a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 14,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $663,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,930,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,860,260. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 539,651 shares of company stock worth $20,895,162 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.
Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
