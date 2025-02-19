Sweetgreen (SG) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Sweetgreen to post earnings of ($0.21) per share and revenue of $162.77 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sweetgreen Stock Down 9.3 %

SG opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. Sweetgreen has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $45.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day moving average of $34.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sweetgreen news, insider Nicolas Jammet sold 14,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $654,795.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,930,233 shares in the company, valued at $86,860,485. This trade represents a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 14,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $663,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,930,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,860,260. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 539,651 shares of company stock worth $20,895,162 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sweetgreen from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Sweetgreen from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sweetgreen from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

