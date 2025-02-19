Enovis (ENOV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share and revenue of $555.14 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enovis Stock Performance

ENOV stock opened at $44.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.33. Enovis has a 1-year low of $38.27 and a 1-year high of $65.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 1.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enovis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.83.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

