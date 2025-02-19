Brink’s (BCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.86 per share and revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Brink’s stock opened at $93.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.01. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $79.20 and a fifty-two week high of $115.91.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.74%.
Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Brink’s from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.
The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.
